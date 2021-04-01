UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 456,250 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIIIU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,214. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

