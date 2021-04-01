UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00.

OGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.38.

NYSE:OGS opened at $76.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

