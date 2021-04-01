UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KPLUY. Commerzbank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KPLUY opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

