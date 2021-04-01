UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. AlphaValue downgraded Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

