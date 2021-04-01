UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aena S.M.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.31.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

