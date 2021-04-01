UBS Group Reiterates “€93.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €94.53 ($111.22).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €95.86 ($112.78) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.01. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.