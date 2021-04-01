UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. 111,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,135. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 584.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

