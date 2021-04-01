UBP Investment Advisors SA Takes $940,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Moderna by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 37.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 171,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Moderna by 44.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 163,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.56. The stock had a trading volume of 130,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,246,638. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of -81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,611,120 shares of company stock valued at $817,054,540. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.