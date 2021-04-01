UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in KLA by 134.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in KLA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 53.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $11.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.79. The company had a trading volume of 86,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.51. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $125.56 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

