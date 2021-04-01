UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases 786 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGZ stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $117.87. 1,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,700. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $124.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.48.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

