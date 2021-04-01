UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $450,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,377,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.68. The stock had a trading volume of 578,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,604. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.