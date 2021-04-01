UBP Investment Advisors SA Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA THD traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,014. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $83.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

