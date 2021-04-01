Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Trading Down 4.7%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $351.22 and last traded at $359.00. Approximately 7,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 118,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.78.

UI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $26,354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.