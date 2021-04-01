Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.34 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. Ubex has a total market cap of $6.34 million and $4.60 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubex has traded 81.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

