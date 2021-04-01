Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,299 shares of company stock worth $5,256,109 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

