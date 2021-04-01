Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 8,995 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Energizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after acquiring an additional 69,090 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after acquiring an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energizer by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.