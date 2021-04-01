Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in News were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in News by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in News by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in News by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of News by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

