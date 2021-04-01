Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 23,717 Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 1,265.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,126 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 95.4% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

