Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 13,626 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $29,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $33,507.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,970 shares of company stock worth $11,676,252 over the last three months.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -35.88.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

