Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

TKC stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

