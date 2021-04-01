Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 5,771 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,771 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,502,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,424,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $223.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.97. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

