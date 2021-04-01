Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.27 Million in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.