Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 538.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 465,085 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

NYSE:DQ opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.