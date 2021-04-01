Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,131,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,999 shares of company stock worth $116,227,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $353.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.53. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

