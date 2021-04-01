Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 56,702 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Schneider National by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.
Schneider National Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
