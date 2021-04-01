Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited engages in the production and distribution of beer products in the People’s Republic of China. The Company sells its beer under the trademark of TSINGTAO BEER. The company also engages in prepackaged food accommodation and design, manufacture and distribution of tea beverages. It also offers malt, car rental services, warehousing, packaging, logistic services and travel services. In addition, it imports and exports beer and involves in waste material recycling. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is based in Qingdao, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30.

