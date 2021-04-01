Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roku by 976.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Roku by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,670,000 after buying an additional 370,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,828,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $325.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of -387.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.96. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

