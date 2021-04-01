TrustVerse Market Capitalization Tops $21.53 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $21.53 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.82 or 0.00639123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,542,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

