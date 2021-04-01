Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Gap Down to $34.15

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.15, but opened at $33.36. Trustmark shares last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 160 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $2,148,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

