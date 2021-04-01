Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $60.75

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.50 to $60.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

TCNNF has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

