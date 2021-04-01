Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $64.42 Average PT from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of TCNNF traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

