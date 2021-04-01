Truist Financial Corp Has $58.42 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,853 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Eaton worth $58,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $138.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.86. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.