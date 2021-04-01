Truist Financial Corp Has $56.21 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $56,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

KLAC stock opened at $330.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $125.56 and a 52-week high of $342.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

