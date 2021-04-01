Truist Financial Corp Has $39.72 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $39,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,826,000 after acquiring an additional 164,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

MMC opened at $121.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $122.09.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.