Truist Financial Corp Has $36.77 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,462 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

SCHX opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $96.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

