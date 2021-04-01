Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,941 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $47,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

SYK opened at $243.58 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $250.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.72. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

