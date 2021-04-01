Truegame (TGAME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,217.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $201,144.15 and $5,217.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00051523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.81 or 0.00643199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00068978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.