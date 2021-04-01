TrueChain Price Up 39.1% Over Last Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $25.31 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00032587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.08 or 0.00639768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00068900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026043 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

