True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bankshares

Equities research analysts at National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

TNT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target (up previously from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian cut True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.71.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of TNT.UN stock traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$6.83. The company had a trading volume of 97,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,082. The firm has a market cap of C$589.74 million and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$4.30 and a twelve month high of C$7.12.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.