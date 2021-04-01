TriumphX (TRIX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.29 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One TriumphX token can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 66.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and $1.29 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00064006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00393817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.00820409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00090462 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029131 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

