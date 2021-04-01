Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRRSF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

Trisura Group stock opened at $96.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

