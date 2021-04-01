TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $446.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

