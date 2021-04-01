Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Director Purchases C$39,156.48 in Stock

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Director Theodore Alfred Leja purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$39,156.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$117,469.44.

Theodore Alfred Leja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Theodore Alfred Leja bought 10,000 shares of Tree Island Steel stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,819.36.

Tree Island Steel stock opened at C$3.62 on Thursday. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.10 million and a PE ratio of 20.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

