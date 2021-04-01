Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $365.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $70,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,271.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,230 shares of company stock worth $557,967. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

