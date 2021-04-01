Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 682 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,096% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Vital Farms has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $43.30.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 in the last quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
