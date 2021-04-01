Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 682 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,096% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Vital Farms has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VITL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

