Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 48,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 870% compared to the average daily volume of 4,991 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.98. 1,834,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

