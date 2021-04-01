Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 679 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,032% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 530.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $188.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.22.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSTR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

