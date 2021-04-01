TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) vs. First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Critical Survey

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of First Busey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TowneBank and First Busey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Busey 0 1 2 0 2.67

TowneBank currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.89%. First Busey has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Given First Busey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than TowneBank.

Risk and Volatility

TowneBank has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TowneBank and First Busey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $673.41 million 3.28 $138.78 million $1.93 15.75 First Busey $472.65 million 2.95 $102.95 million $2.15 11.93

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than First Busey. First Busey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 18.05% 7.74% 1.00% First Busey 22.18% 8.62% 1.04%

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TowneBank pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Busey has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of March 02, 2021, it operated approximately 40 banking offices in Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, real estate construction, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, and other fiduciary services through banking center, ATM and technology-based networks. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; mobile bill pay; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 61 banking centers in Illinois; 13 in Missouri; five in southwest Florida; and one in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

