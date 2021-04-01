Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.83

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $2.84. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 265,216 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

