Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 1,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,327. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

